

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductors manufacturer Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), entered into a multi-year agreement with Disney Studios on Tuesday to expand the reach of TrueCut Motion Technology.



The California-based company stated that its trademark technology would offer filmmakers shot-by-shot motion grading tools along with new storytelling looks. It would also help them in correcting various motion irregularities.



Following the announcement, Pixelworks' stock is trading at $1.87, up 26.35 percent in the pre-market.



