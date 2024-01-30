

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job opening in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said job openings rose to 9.03 million in December from an upwardly revised 8.93 million in November.



Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.75 million in December from the 8.79 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said the number of hires and total separations were little changed at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively.



Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were also little changed at 3.4 million and 1.6 million, respectively.



