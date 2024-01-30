BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $16.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $29.5 million, or 64.7%, compared to net income of $45.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and net income of $9.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

The results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 were significantly impacted by the full impairment of goodwill at Harbor One Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") in the amount of $10.8 million. Throughout 2023 HarborOne Mortgage, and the mortgage banking industry in general, faced significant headwinds. The combination of the average residential mortgage rate reaching twenty-year highs during 2023 and a housing market with low inventory and higher prices, generated the lowest annual residential mortgage loan origination volume in two decades. As a result of these conditions, the impairment analysis of goodwill completed in the fourth quarter resulted in a determination that the goodwill at HarborOne Mortgage was fully impaired.

Excluding the HarborOne Mortgage goodwill impairment charge of $10.8 million, included in noninterest expense, net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 were $3.7 million, or $0.09(1) per diluted share and $26.9 million, or $0.62(1) per diluted share, respectively. Goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge that has no impact on our liquidity, or regulatory capital ratios.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of $172.7 million, or 4.4%, year over year.

Strong asset quality; nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.37% compared to 0.39% last quarter

Excluding the goodwill impairment, reduced noninterest expense 8.2% year over year.

Loan growth of $200.6 million, or 4.4%, year over year.

Continued share repurchase program, repurchasing 570,527 shares at an average cost of $10.15 per share, totaling $5.8 million.

Redeemed $35 million subordinated debt with an 8.45% interest rate.

"I am very proud of the progress our team is making in building our relationship bank model," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. "We have customer deposit growth of over 4% in 2023, as well as growth in deposit market share in about 80% of our markets. This growth will position us well for the future."

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest and dividend income was $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $31.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $39.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 1.56% and 2.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.70% and 2.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 2.88% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

On December 1, 2023, the Company elected to redeem its subordinated notes in the amount of $35 million. This early redemption resulted in interest expense of $620,000 for the remaining unamortized issuance costs during the quarter. Issuance cost amortization recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $32,000. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin excluding the additional amortization were 1.62% and 2.27%, respectively.

On a linked-quarter basis, the decreases in net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent interest rate spread, and net interest margin primarily reflect a higher cost of funding, partially offset by increased loan balances and yields, with liability repricing outpacing assets. While the yield on interest-earning assets increased 7 basis points from the preceding quarter, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 21 basis points, in a competitive deposit pricing market.

The $9.5 million decrease in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $22.0 million, or 172.6%, in total interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $12.5 million, or 24.0%, in total interest and dividend income. The changes reflect rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 186 basis points, while the average balance increased $597.7 million, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 54 basis points, while the average balance increased $496.8 million.

The quarter and year-to-date results reflect the continuing impact of the successive federal funds rate increases that occurred from March 2022 to July 2023 totaling 525 basis points. The current market expectations for 2024 suggest falling rates throughout the year, although pressure may remain on deposit pricing in competitive markets as financial institutions continue to prioritize customer deposit funding.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $2.7 million, or 23.2%, to $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of $3.1 million, compared to an increase of $770,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The MSR valuation was negatively impacted by key benchmark rates used in the valuation model, which decreased from the prior quarter. The impact on the MSR of principal payments on the underlying mortgages was $487,000 and $645,000 for the quarters ended, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Persistent low inventory of for-sale residential real estate and elevated mortgage interest rates continued to impact the results of HarborOne Mortgage with gain on loan sales of $2.2 million from mortgage loan closings of $124.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 million in gain on loan sales from mortgage loan closings of $157.6 million in the preceding quarter.

Total noninterest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 included a $305,000 gain on sale of a former bank branch, and $582,000 recognized on a revenue enhancing Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") surrender and exchange strategy. The BOLI income was offset by a $464,000 corresponding tax impact included in the provision for income taxes and a modified endowment contract charge included in noninterest expense.

Total noninterest income decreased $996,000, or 10.1%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a $1.1 million, or 53.7%, decrease in mortgage banking income. The prior year quarter reflected a $2.1 million decrease in the fair value of the MSR.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $11.3 million, or 35.6% to $43.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $31.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the one-time $10.8 million goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $32.4 million. The linked-quarter increase, excluding the goodwill impairment charge, was $582,000. Loan expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 includes a $629,000 reversal of repurchase reserve at HarborOne Mortgage based on updated assumptions used to determine the estimate.

Total noninterest expense increased $8.6 million, or 24.7% compared to the prior year quarter of $34.6 million. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expenses decreased $2.2 million from the prior year quarter. Full-time equivalent employees decreased 80 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as HarborOne Mortgage and the Bank proactively enacted cost saving measures, including reductions in force. The reduction in force resulted in a decrease in compensation and benefits expense of $905,000, primarily reflecting decreased salary, mortgage origination commission and incentive accruals, and an occupancy and equipment expense decrease of $265,000. These decreases were partially offset by a $409,000 increase in deposit insurance expense.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total nonperforming assets were $17.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $18.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $14.8 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.31% at December 31, 2023, 0.33% at September 30, 2023, and 0.28% at December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for loan credit losses of $970,000 and $6.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The provision for loan credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.1 million and $5.7 million, respectively, and the Company recorded a provision for loan credit losses of $474,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $1.3 million, or 0.11%, and $4.0 million, or 0.08%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million, or 0.19%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and net recoveries totaled $18,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Loan credit loss provisioning for the fourth quarter and the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, primarily reflect replenishment of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans due to charge-offs and loan growth.

The ACL on loans was $48.0 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $48.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $45.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $3.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $4.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for signs of deterioration in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market adjusts to higher vacancies and interest rates. The commercial real estate portfolio is centered in New England, with approximately 75% of the portfolio secured by property located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Approximately 60% of the commercial real estate loans are fixed-rate loans with, in the opinion of management, limited near-term maturity risk.

Management also continues to monitor certain sectors within the commercial real estate segment that may be particularly susceptible to increased credit risk as a result of trends that were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be exacerbated by current economic conditions. This includes business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space, and metro office space. As of December 31, 2023, business-oriented hotels loans included 14 loans with a total outstanding balance of $122.7 million, non-anchored retail space loans included 28 loans with a total outstanding balance of $44.8 million, and metro office space loans included two loans with a total outstanding balance of $10.8 million. During the fourth quarter of 2023, a charge-off of $1.3 million was recorded on one of the metro office space loans based on a purchase and sale agreement that is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2023, this loan has a carrying value of $5.7 million, was rated doubtful and on nonaccrual. There is also one business-oriented hotel credit with a carrying value of $1.7 million that was rated substandard and on nonaccrual. The other loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $5.67 billion and $5.36 billion as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5.66 billion at September 30, 2023. The linked-quarter increase and year-over-year increase primarily reflect increases in total loans and cash and cash equivalents.

Available-for-sale securities were $290.2 million and $301.1 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $271.1 million at September 30, 2023. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale was $62.0 million and $68.3 million as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, as compared to $81.3 million of unrealized losses as of September 30, 2023. Securities held to maturity were flat at $19.8 million, or 0.4% of total assets, during 2023.

Loans increased $27.5 million, or 0.6%, to $4.75 billion at December 31, 2023, from $4.72 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in loans for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in commercial construction loans of $17.2 million, commercial and industrial loans of $15.9 million, and residential mortgage loans of $2.8 million, partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $6.2 million and consumer loans of $2.2 million.

Total deposits were $4.39 billion at December 31, 2023 and $4.41 billion at September 30, 2023. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts decreased $76.4 million and term certificate accounts increased $4.2 million, as competitive rate specials attracted term certificate deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits increased $49.7 million. As of December 31, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits were approximately 68% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits. Including Depositors Insurance Fund ("DIF") excess insurance coverage that remains available until February 24, 2024, insured deposits are approximately 84% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits. Although the Bank exited the DIF as of February 24, 2023, insurance remains in place for funds on deposit as of that date for one year, or until maturity for term certificates.

FHLB borrowings increased $93.0 million to $568.5 million at December 31, 2023 from $475.5 million at September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank had $1.18 billion in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships. Additionally, on December 1, 2023, the Company redeemed its $35.0 million in subordinated debt.

Total stockholders' equity was $583.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $584.6 million at September 30, 2023 and $617.0 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholders' equity decreased 0.1% when compared to the prior quarter, as net loss and share repurchases were partially offset by a decrease in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's sixth share repurchase program, commenced in the third quarter of 2023, is ongoing with 1,223,050 shares repurchased, at an average price of $10.05, including $0.10 per share of excise tax, since commencement. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio(2) was 9.33% at December 31, 2023, 9.17% at September 30, 2023, and 10.31% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeding all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

(1) This non-GAAP ratio is net loss less goodwill impairment to weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis.

(2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, changes in general business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about inflation) on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in interest rates; changes in customer behavior; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and pandemics; changes in regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of income statement results excluding the goodwill impairment charge, total noninterest expense excluding the goodwill impairment charge, diluted earnings per share excluding the impairment charge, Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding the goodwill impairment charge, Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge, the efficiency ratio, efficiency ratio excluding the goodwill impairment charge, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 38,876 $ 38,573 $ 43,525 $ 38,989 $ 39,712 Short-term investments 188,474 208,211 209,326 210,765 58,305 Total cash and cash equivalents 227,350 246,784 252,851 249,754 98,017 Securities available for sale, at fair value 290,151 271,078 292,012 303,059 301,149 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,796 19,795 19,839 19,838 19,949 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 27,098 23,378 27,123 23,589 20,071 Asset held for sale 348 966 966 - - Loans held for sale, at fair value 19,686 17,796 20,949 13,956 18,544 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,343,675 2,349,886 2,286,688 2,286,727 2,250,344 Commercial construction 208,443 191,224 228,902 212,689 199,311 Commercial and industrial 466,443 450,547 453,422 423,036 424,275 Total commercial loans 3,018,561 2,991,657 2,969,012 2,922,452 2,873,930 Residential real estate 1,709,714 1,706,950 1,701,766 1,667,934 1,634,319 Consumer 22,036 24,247 27,425 32,246 41,421 Loans 4,750,311 4,722,854 4,698,203 4,622,632 4,549,670 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,972) (48,312) (47,821) (46,994) (45,236) Net loans 4,702,339 4,674,542 4,650,382 4,575,638 4,504,434 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 46,111 49,201 48,176 47,080 48,138 Goodwill 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 2,272 Other assets 274,460 289,341 275,261 268,060 277,169 Total assets $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 659,973 $ 708,847 $ 717,572 $ 726,548 $ 762,576 NOW accounts 305,825 289,141 286,956 287,376 297,692 Regular savings and club accounts 1,265,315 1,324,635 1,390,906 1,455,318 1,468,172 Money market deposit accounts 966,201 951,128 834,120 796,008 861,704 Term certificate accounts 863,457 859,266 742,931 653,553 497,975 Brokered deposits 326,638 276,941 315,003 322,927 301,380 Total deposits 4,387,409 4,409,958 4,287,488 4,241,730 4,189,499 FHLB borrowings 568,462 475,470 604,568 590,665 400,675 Subordinated debt - 34,380 34,348 34,317 34,285 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 128,266 159,945 137,318 106,352 118,110 Total liabilities 5,084,137 5,079,753 5,063,722 4,973,064 4,742,569 Common stock 598 597 597 597 596 Additional paid-in capital 486,502 485,144 484,544 483,831 483,031 Unearned compensation - ESOP (25,785) (26,245) (26,704) (27,164) (27,623) Retained earnings 359,656 369,930 364,709 360,454 356,438 Treasury stock (193,590) (187,803) (181,324) (175,514) (148,384) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,622) (56,989) (46,290) (42,410) (47,082) Total stockholders' equity 583,759 584,634 595,532 599,794 616,976 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 59,499 $ 58,124 $ 55,504 $ 52,771 $ 49,177 Interest on loans held for sale 369 370 326 286 334 Interest on securities 2,001 2,003 2,035 2,079 2,045 Other interest and dividend income 2,516 2,667 2,935 803 359 Total interest and dividend income 64,385 63,164 60,800 55,939 51,915 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 27,310 25,039 20,062 15,913 8,499 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 6,260 6,439 8,114 5,105 3,703 Interest on subordinated debentures 1,122 606 524 523 524 Total interest expense 34,692 32,084 28,700 21,541 12,726 Net interest and dividend income 29,693 31,080 32,100 34,398 39,189 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 644 (113) 3,283 1,866 2,108 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 29,049 31,193 28,817 32,532 37,081 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,176 2,704 3,300 2,224 2,301 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (3,553) 125 436 (1,692) (2,631) Other 2,301 2,270 2,312 2,216 2,325 Total mortgage banking income 924 5,099 6,048 2,748 1,995 Deposit account fees 5,178 5,133 5,012 4,733 5,031 Income on retirement plan annuities 147 146 128 119 118 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,207 531 511 500 501 Other income 1,448 689 963 590 2,255 Total noninterest income 8,904 11,598 12,662 8,690 9,900 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,199 18,699 18,220 17,799 20,104 Occupancy and equipment 4,670 4,430 4,633 5,040 4,935 Data processing 2,474 2,548 2,403 2,346 2,359 Loan (income) expense (317) 385 417 313 169 Marketing 811 794 925 1,181 862 Professional fees 1,690 1,374 1,114 1,501 1,446 Deposit insurance 795 1,004 1,176 510 385 Goodwill impairment 10,760 - - - - Other expenses 3,132 2,638 2,837 2,819 4,384 Total noninterest expenses 43,214 31,872 31,725 31,509 34,644 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,261) 10,919 9,754 9,713 12,337 Income tax provision 1,850 2,507 2,275 2,416 2,760 Net (loss) income $ (7,111) $ 8,412 $ 7,479 $ 7,297 $ 9,577 (Losses) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.17) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.17) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 42,111,872 42,876,893 43,063,507 44,857,224 45,321,491 Diluted 42,299,858 42,983,477 43,133,455 45,284,240 45,861,658

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 225,898 $ 162,340 $ 63,558 39.2 % Interest on loans held for sale 1,351 1,306 45 3.4 Interest on securities 8,118 7,590 528 7.0 Other interest and dividend income 8,921 694 8,227 1185.4 Total interest and dividend income 244,288 171,930 72,358 42.1 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 88,324 15,630 72,694 465.1 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 25,918 5,219 20,699 396.6 Interest on subordinated debentures 2,775 2,095 680 32.5 Total interest expense 117,017 22,944 94,073 410.0 Net interest and dividend income 127,271 148,986 (21,715) (14.6) Provision for credit losses 5,680 5,660 20 0.4 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 121,591 143,326 (21,735) (15.2) Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 10,404 15,970 (5,566) (34.9) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (4,684) 5,332 (10,016) (187.8) Other 9,099 9,948 (849) (8.5) Total mortgage banking income 14,819 31,250 (16,431) (52.6) Deposit account fees 20,056 19,265 791 4.1 Income on retirement plan annuities 540 456 84 18.4 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,749 1,981 768 38.8 Other income 3,690 4,357 (667) (15.3) Total noninterest income 41,854 57,309 (15,455) (27.0) Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 73,917 83,273 (9,356) (11.2) Occupancy and equipment 18,773 19,767 (994) (5.0) Data processing 9,771 9,170 601 6.6 Loan expense 798 1,387 (589) (42.5) Marketing 3,711 3,916 (205) (5.2) Professional fees 5,679 6,122 (443) (7.2) Deposit insurance 3,485 1,445 2,040 141.2 Goodwill impairment 10,760 - 10,760 0.0 Other expenses 11,426 13,826 (2,400) (17.4) Total noninterest expenses 138,320 138,906 (586) (0.4) Income before income taxes 25,125 61,729 (36,604) (59.3) Income tax provision 9,048 16,140 (7,092) (43.9) Net income $ 16,077 $ 45,589 $ (29,512) (64.7) % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,221,738 46,483,664 Diluted 43,419,622 47,118,457

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 370,683 $ 2,001 2.14 % $ 375,779 $ 2,003 2.11 % $ 388,247 $ 2,045 2.09 % Other interest-earning assets 205,929 2,516 4.85 207,234 2,667 5.11 42,640 359 3.34 Loans held for sale 20,010 369 7.32 20,919 370 7.02 22,350 334 5.93 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,005,840 41,263 5.45 2,980,817 40,438 5.38 2,770,667 34,351 4.92 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,707,978 18,103 4.21 1,700,383 17,525 4.09 1,566,389 14,352 3.64 Consumer loans (3) 22,324 384 6.82 25,126 412 6.51 45,629 632 5.50 Total loans 4,736,142 59,750 5.01 4,706,326 58,375 4.92 4,382,685 49,335 4.47 Total interest-earning assets 5,332,764 64,636 4.81 5,310,258 63,415 4.74 4,835,922 52,073 4.27 Noninterest-earning assets 313,729 314,030 311,372 Total assets $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,147,294 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,307,774 6,875 2.09 $ 1,360,728 6,787 1.98 $ 1,408,493 3,591 1.01 NOW accounts 290,147 122 0.17 274,329 75 0.11 291,890 40 0.05 Money market accounts 963,223 9,288 3.83 910,694 8,355 3.64 878,609 3,312 1.50 Certificates of deposit 859,274 8,329 3.85 818,182 7,212 3.50 487,121 1,062 0.86 Brokered deposits 288,449 2,696 3.71 287,428 2,610 3.60 148,460 494 1.32 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,708,867 27,310 2.92 3,651,361 25,039 2.72 3,214,573 8,499 1.05 FHLB and FRB borrowings 507,520 6,260 4.89 508,001 6,439 5.03 392,508 3,703 3.74 Subordinated debentures 22,614 1,122 19.68 34,364 606 7.00 34,268 524 6.07 Total borrowings 530,134 7,382 5.52 542,365 7,045 5.15 426,776 4,227 3.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,239,001 34,692 3.25 4,193,726 32,084 3.04 3,641,349 12,726 1.39 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 683,548 705,009 788,572 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 137,239 126,742 101,621 Total liabilities 5,059,788 5,025,477 4,531,542 Total stockholders' equity 586,705 598,811 615,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,147,294 Tax equivalent net interest income 29,944 31,331 39,347 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.56 % 1.70 % 2.88 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 251 251 158 Net interest income as reported $ 29,693 $ 31,080 $ 39,189 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,093,763 $ 1,116,532 $ 1,194,573 Net interest margin (7) 2.21 % 2.32 % 3.22 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.02 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.23 % 2.34 % 3.23 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.80 % 126.62 % 132.81 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,392,415 $ 27,310 $ 4,356,370 $ 25,039 $ 4,003,145 $ 8,499 Cost of total deposits 2.47 % 2.28 % 0.84 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,922,549 $ 34,692 $ 4,898,735 $ 32,084 $ 4,429,921 $ 12,726 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.80 % 2.60 % 1.14 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 378,828 $ 8,118 2.14 % $ 390,894 $ 7,590 1.94 % Other interest-earning assets 179,338 8,921 4.97 70,987 694 0.98 Loans held for sale 19,671 1,351 6.87 27,409 1,306 4.76 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,956,956 157,379 5.32 2,493,646 110,305 4.42 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,684,793 67,701 4.02 1,398,190 48,645 3.48 Consumer loans (3) 28,149 1,734 6.16 78,766 3,811 4.84 Total loans 4,669,898 226,814 4.86 3,970,602 162,761 4.10 Total interest-earning assets 5,247,735 245,204 4.67 4,459,892 172,351 3.86 Noninterest-earning assets 311,558 314,670 Total assets $ 5,559,293 $ 4,774,562 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,386,891 25,271 1.82 $ 1,284,364 5,794 0.45 NOW accounts 280,218 292 0.10 302,530 156 0.05 Money market accounts 875,722 29,138 3.33 879,133 5,632 0.64 Certificates of deposit 735,614 23,499 3.19 495,066 3,248 0.66 Brokered deposits 296,838 10,124 3.41 112,939 800 0.71 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,575,283 88,324 2.47 3,074,032 15,630 0.51 FHLB and FRB borrowings 532,586 25,918 4.87 170,748 5,219 3.06 Subordinated debentures 31,378 2,775 8.84 34,221 2,095 6.12 Total borrowings 563,964 28,693 5.09 204,969 7,314 3.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,139,247 117,017 2.83 3,279,001 22,944 0.70 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 705,438 771,299 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 113,675 85,995 Total liabilities 4,958,360 4,136,295 Total stockholders' equity 600,933 638,267 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,559,293 $ 4,774,562 Tax equivalent net interest income 128,187 149,407 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.84 % 3.16 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 916 421 Net interest income as reported $ 127,271 $ 148,986 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,108,488 $ 1,180,891 Net interest margin (7) 2.43 % 3.34 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.44 % 3.35 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.78 % 136.01 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,280,721 $ 88,324 $ 3,845,331 $ 15,630 Cost of total deposits 2.06 % 0.41 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,844,685 $ 117,017 $ 4,050,300 $ 22,944 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.42 % 0.57 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 370,683 $ 375,779 $ 381,762 $ 387,303 $ 388,247 Other interest-earning assets 205,929 207,234 238,891 63,426 42,640 Loans held for sale 20,010 20,919 19,614 18,108 22,350 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,005,840 2,980,817 2,938,292 2,901,464 2,770,667 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,707,978 1,700,383 1,682,860 1,647,109 1,566,389 Consumer loans (3) 22,324 25,126 29,025 36,310 45,629 Total loans 4,736,142 4,706,326 4,650,177 4,584,883 4,382,685 Total interest-earning assets 5,332,764 5,310,258 5,290,444 5,053,720 4,835,922 Noninterest-earning assets 313,729 314,030 305,132 313,309 311,372 Total assets $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,307,774 $ 1,360,728 $ 1,421,622 $ 1,459,392 $ 1,408,493 NOW accounts 290,147 274,329 280,501 275,801 291,890 Money market accounts 963,223 910,694 802,373 824,694 878,609 Certificates of deposit 859,274 818,182 708,087 552,636 487,121 Brokered deposits 288,449 287,428 281,614 330,426 148,460 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,708,867 3,651,361 3,494,197 3,442,949 3,214,573 FHLB and FRB borrowings 507,520 508,001 666,345 448,096 392,508 Subordinated debentures 22,614 34,364 34,331 34,298 34,268 Total borrowings 530,134 542,365 700,676 482,394 426,776 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,239,001 4,193,726 4,194,873 3,925,343 3,641,349 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 683,548 705,009 712,081 721,536 788,572 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 137,239 126,742 88,363 101,820 101,621 Total liabilities 5,059,788 5,025,477 4,995,317 4,748,699 4,531,542 Total stockholders' equity 586,705 598,811 600,259 618,330 615,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.14 % 2.11 % 2.14 % 2.18 % 2.09 % Other interest-earning assets 4.85 % 5.11 % 4.93 % 5.13 % 3.34 % Loans held for sale 7.32 % 7.02 % 6.67 % 6.41 % 5.93 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.45 % 5.38 % 5.30 % 5.15 % 4.92 % Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 4.21 % 4.09 % 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.64 % Consumer loans (3) 6.82 % 6.51 % 5.79 % 5.80 % 5.50 % Total loans 5.01 % 4.92 % 4.81 % 4.69 % 4.47 % Total interest-earning assets 4.81 % 4.74 % 4.63 % 4.51 % 4.27 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 2.09 % 1.98 % 1.74 % 1.51 % 1.01 % NOW accounts 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Money market accounts 3.83 % 3.64 % 3.13 % 2.58 % 1.50 % Certificates of deposit 3.85 % 3.50 % 2.99 % 1.97 % 0.86 % Brokered deposits 3.71 % 3.60 % 3.29 % 3.08 % 1.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.92 % 2.72 % 2.30 % 1.87 % 1.05 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 4.89 % 5.03 % 4.88 % 4.62 % 3.74 % Subordinated debentures 19.68 % 7.00 % 6.12 % 6.18 % 6.07 % Total borrowings 5.52 % 5.15 % 4.94 % 4.73 % 3.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.25 % 3.04 % 2.74 % 2.23 % 1.39 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (7,111) $ 8,411 $ 7,450 $ 7,297 $ 9,577 Less: Goodwill impairment charge 10,760 - - - - Net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge $ 3,649 $ 8,411 $ 7,450 $ 7,297 $ 9,577 Average Assets $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 Average Equity $ 586,705 $ 598,811 $ 600,258 $ 618,330 $ 615,752 Return on average assets (ROAA) (0.50) % 0.60 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.74 % Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding goodwill impairment charge(1) 0.26 % 0.60 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.74 % Return on average equity (ROAE) (4.85) % 5.62 % 4.98 % 4.72 % 6.22 % Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge(2) 2.49 % 5.62 % 4.98 % 4.72 % 6.22 % Total noninterest expense $ 43,214 $ 31,872 $ 31,725 $ 31,509 $ 34,644 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 189 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 43,025 31,683 31,536 31,320 34,455 Less: Goodwill impairment charge 10,760 - - - - Total adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment $ 32,265 $ 31,683 $ 31,536 $ 31,320 $ 34,455 Net interest and dividend income $ 29,693 $ 31,080 $ 32,100 $ 34,398 $ 39,189 Total noninterest income 8,904 11,598 12,662 8,690 9,900 Total revenue $ 38,597 $ 42,678 $ 44,762 $ 43,088 $ 49,089 Efficiency ratio (3) 111.47 % 74.24 % 70.45 % 72.69 % 70.19 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment charge(4) 83.59 % 74.24 % 70.45 % 72.69 % 70.19 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average assets (2) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average equity (3) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue (4) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset Quality 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 17,582 $ 18,795 $ 20,234 $ 12,300 $ 14,840 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,311 $ (18) $ 2,671 $ (11) $ 2,067 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.11 % - % 0.23 % - % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 273.92 % 257.21 % 236.62 % 383.50 % 305.93 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Capital and Share Related 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 45,401,224 45,915,364 46,575,478 47,063,087 48,961,452 Book value per share $ 12.86 $ 12.73 $ 12.79 $ 12.74 $ 12.60 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 583,759 $ 584,634 $ 595,532 $ 599,794 $ 616,976 Less: Goodwill 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 2,272 Tangible common equity $ 523,202 $ 513,128 $ 523,837 $ 527,910 $ 544,902 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.52 $ 11.18 $ 11.25 $ 11.22 $ 11.13 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 Less: Goodwill 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 2,272 Tangible assets $ 5,607,339 $ 5,592,881 $ 5,587,559 $ 5,500,974 $ 5,287,471 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 9.33 % 9.17 % 9.38 % 9.60 % 10.31 %

(1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Bank Segment: 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 30,637 $ 31,468 $ 32,490 $ 34,562 $ 39,258 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 644 (113) 3,283 1,866 2,108 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 29,993 31,581 29,207 32,696 37,150 Mortgage banking income: Intersegment loss (159) (198) (358) (348) (997) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (257) 18 29 (136) (263) Other 185 188 195 201 203 Total mortgage banking (loss) income (231) 8 (134) (283) (1,057) Other noninterest income: Deposit account fees 5,178 5,132 5,013 4,733 5,031 Income on retirement plan annuities 147 146 128 119 118 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,207 531 511 500 501 Other income 1,405 694 962 590 2,129 Total noninterest income 7,706 6,511 6,480 5,659 6,722 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 16,535 15,238 15,067 14,764 16,531 Occupancy and equipment 4,038 3,828 3,910 4,295 4,236 Data processing 2,462 2,527 2,355 2,305 2,285 Loan expense 153 128 96 87 55 Marketing 751 709 787 1,063 747 Professional fees 1,404 914 699 996 1,027 Deposit insurance 794 1,004 1,176 510 385 Other expenses 2,476 1,924 2,103 2,170 3,478 Total noninterest expenses 28,613 26,272 26,193 26,190 28,744 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 190 189 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 28,424 26,082 26,004 26,001 28,555 Income before income taxes 9,086 11,820 9,494 12,165 15,128 Provision for income taxes 2,535 2,716 2,193 3,115 2,817 Net income $ 6,551 $ 9,104 $ 7,301 $ 9,050 $ 12,311 Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 74.13 % 68.67 % 66.73 % 64.65 % 62.10 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 68.49 % 66.64 % 65.67 % 64.65 % 64.25 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Mortgage Segment: 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 160 $ 199 $ 120 $ 327 $ 419 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,176 2,704 3,300 2,224 2,301 Intersegment gain 56 249 90 454 553 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (3,296) 107 407 (1,556) (2,368) Other 2,116 2,082 2,117 2,015 2,122 Total mortgage banking income 1,052 5,142 5,914 3,137 2,608 Other noninterest income (loss) 2 (4) - - 126 Total noninterest income 1,054 5,138 5,914 3,137 2,734 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,217 4,014 3,700 3,575 3,825 Occupancy and equipment 596 567 688 701 663 Data processing 13 21 48 41 74 Loan expense (470) 258 321 226 114 Marketing 60 85 138 118 115 Professional fees 120 155 180 257 115 Goodwill impairment 10,760 - - - - Other expenses 371 390 418 404 546 Total noninterest expenses 14,667 5,490 5,493 5,322 5,452 (Loss) income before income taxes (13,453) (153) 541 (1,858) (2,299) Income tax (benefit) provision (596) (15) 232 (565) - Net (loss) income $ (12,857) $ (138) $ 309 $ (1,293) $ (2,299) Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 1,208.15 % 102.87 % 91.03 % 153.64 % 172.91 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment (2) - QTD 321.83 % 102.87 % 91.03 % 153.64 % 172.91 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 192.98 % 109.91 % 113.87 % 153.64 % 77.92 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment (2) - YTD 125.94 % 109.91 % 113.87 % 153.64 % 77.92 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents noninterest expense divided by total revenue (2) This non-GAAP measure represents noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

