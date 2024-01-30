Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
WKN: A3D69Y | ISIN: FR001400H2X4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2024 | 18:06
126 Leser
Tonner Drones: Reduction of the Nominal Value From €0.1 to €0.025

REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE
FROM €0.1 TO €0.025

Cannes, January 30, 2024, 6 p.m.

Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) announces the decision of the Board of Directors on January 24, 2024 to reduce the nominal value of Tonner Drones shares to €0.025 based on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of January 27, 2023. The capital of the company is comprised of 1,547,529 shares with a nominal value of € 0.025 each.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information on www.tonnerdrones.com

Contacts

Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA
Communication financière
jean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13		Actifin
Amélie Orio
Relations Presse
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16


