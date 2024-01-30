

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $290 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $290 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.625 to $1.925 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.21 to $4.68 Full year revenue guidance: $7.408 to $7.708 Bln



