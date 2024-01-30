

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $290 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $290 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.68. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.625-$1.925 bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.21-$4.68 Full year revenue guidance: $7.408-$7.708 bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken