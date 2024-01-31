Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
30.01.24
20:38 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,030
-0,16 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,93019,11007:27
18,96019,10030.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 07:10
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion management presents strategic development update on 'Advance 2025'

During its Capital Markets Update for analysts and investors in Amsterdam today, Corbion management will present a review of the 'Advance 2025' strategy development and introduce updated targets for the 2024-2025 period.

Key highlights

  • Key financial metrics for 2023 in line with guidance1
  • Emulsifier business divested (closing anticipated in Q2)
  • EBITDA growth rate outlook for '24/'25 reconfirmed
  • Restructuring program in place to deliver significant Free Cash Flow in '24/'25 (> € 125 million cum)
  • Simplified business structure (two Business Units)
  • Algae roadmap: Increased value creation potential at existing production facility (€ 200 million sales by 2028)
  • Committed to PLA journey with focus on a differentiated strategy
  • Biomedical polymers: Goal to double sales (> €100 million) in 5 years with limited investment


Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion, comments:

"I am pleased to report a 2023 full year outcome in line with what we indicated in October of last year. This performance was realized in a challenging geopolitical and macro-economic environment. Although we see a sequential improvement in some of our key markets, we have embarked on a restructuring program, designed to achieve significant free cash flow delivery, and enabling leverage reduction. We have developed a simpler, more efficient and focused organization consisting of two business units and will implement appropriate measures to deliver annualized cost savings of around €55 million. The recent announcement of the disposal of our Emulsifier business not only completes a strategic realignment of our portfolio but also contributes to bolstering the balance sheet."

Attachment

  • Press Release Capital Market Update 240131 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9261b61a-f20e-47cf-a4e2-fffbf161780d)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.