

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK), a German software company, reported a decline in preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter.



Excluding items, for the three-month period, the company posted earnings of 17.3 million euros or 0.23 euro per share, higher than 7 million euros or 0.09 euro per share, reported for the same period last year.



EBIT stood at 12.1 million euros as against previous year's 38.2 million euros.



Excluding items, operating EBIT declined to 59.8 million euros from 73.7 million euros in 2022.



Revenue was at 312.6 million euros, down from previous year's 319.2 million euros.



