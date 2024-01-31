KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
Unaudited Net Asset Value Update
KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 December 2023.
Net Asset Value
£194,949,747
Shares in issue
177,369,520
NAV per share
109.91p
GBP/USD rate (as at 31 December 2023)
1.2730
Income from digital assets (*)
£1,576,904(*)
Top 10 assets/holdings
Asset
GBP equivalent
% of portfolio
Celestia ("TIA")
£69,866,249
35.84%
Polkadot ("DOT")
£28,654,696
14.70%
Lido ("LDO")
£24,917,030
12.78%
Cosmos ("ATOM")
£13,939,323
7.15%
Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")
£9,479,982
4.86%
Astar ("ASTR")
£7,293,120
3.74%
Moonbeam ("GLMR")
£5,356,805
2.75%
Zee Prime II
£5,134,359
2.63%
Rocket Pool ("RPL")
£4,729,609
2.43%
Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**)
£4,209,338
2.16%
(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.
(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").
The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Maxime Lopes
Lynn Begany
+44 (0)7711387 085
pr@kr1.io
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.
www.KR1.io
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).