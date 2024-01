KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 December 2023.

Net Asset Value £194,949,747 Shares in issue 177,369,520 NAV per share 109.91p GBP/USD rate (as at 31 December 2023) 1.2730 Income from digital assets (*) £1,576,904(*) Top 10 assets/holdings Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio Celestia ("TIA") £69,866,249 35.84% Polkadot ("DOT") £28,654,696 14.70% Lido ("LDO") £24,917,030 12.78% Cosmos ("ATOM") £13,939,323 7.15% Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £9,479,982 4.86% Astar ("ASTR") £7,293,120 3.74% Moonbeam ("GLMR") £5,356,805 2.75% Zee Prime II £5,134,359 2.63% Rocket Pool ("RPL") £4,729,609 2.43% Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £4,209,338 2.16%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").



The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).