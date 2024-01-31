

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to owners of parent grew 30.8 percent to 65.30 billion Japanese yen from last year's 49.92 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 171.88 yen, up from 131.42 yen last year.



Operating profit grew 2.7 percent to 70.20 billion yen from last year's 68.37 billion yen.



For the quarter, net sales declined 4.7 percent to 559.25 billion yen from last year's 586.97 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net profit attributable to owners of parent of 120 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 105 billion yen, and up 5.1 percent from last year.



Operating profit is now expected to be 170 billion yen, up from earlier estimate of 150 billion yen, and 1.7 percent higher than the prior year.



Net sales are now projected to be 2.09 trillion yen from previous estimate of 1.97 trillion yen. Sales would be 4.2 percent lower than last year's 2.18 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2024, the company projects year-end dividend of 58 yen per share, higher than last year's 53 yen per share. Annual dividend would be 116 yen per share, up from 106 yen a year ago.



In Japan, TDK shares closed Wednesday's tading at 7,442 yen, up 1.79 percent.



