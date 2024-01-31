

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a Japanese electronic components maker, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings and sales for nine-month period, mainly due to uncertain global economic conditions and weakening semiconductor market.



In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the nine-month period, the firm reported a net profit of 47.143 billion yen or 63.71 yen per share, lesser than 99.806 billion yen or 132.25 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was at 59.567 billion yen as against last year's 132.858 billion yen.



Operating income fell to 62.099 billion yen from 129.140 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue dropped to 350.744 billion yen from previous year's 412.799 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects to post net profit of 64.500 billion yen, higher than its earlier outlook of 60 billion yen.



The updated earnings outlook is a decline of 50.5 percent from last year



The company now expects operating income of 85 billion yen, a decline of 49.3 yen, on sales of 480 billion yen, a fall of 14.3 percent.



Earlier, for the full year, the company had expected to post operating income of 80 billion yen, on sales of 470 billion yen.



