

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined unexpectedly in January, figures from the Federal Labor Agency revealed on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work decreased 2,000, in contrast to the increase of 2,000 in December. Economists had forecast unemployment to increase sharply by 11,000.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.8 percent in January. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at December's initially estimated rate of 5.9 percent.



According to the labor force survey, there were 1.37 million unemployed in December, Destatis said. This was an increase of 5,000 from the prior month. The jobless rate remained unchanged at adjusted 3.1 percent.



