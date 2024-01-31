

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has said that he has made a decision about the US response to the deadly drone attack on a US military base in Jordan last week.



He did not elaborate on what kind of response that is on his mind, but made it clear that he is against 'a wider war in the Middle East'.



Three U.S. troops were killed and 40 US personnel were injured in the attack targeting the logistics support base at Tower 22 of the Jordanian Defense Network in northeast Jordan, near the Syrian border, Sunday.



Biden had blamed Iran-backed militias for the attacks, and vowed to take revenge on those responsible for the killing of troops.



When reporters asked Biden before Marine One departure Tuesday if he holds Iran responsible for the death of those three Americans, the President replied, 'I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it.'



Replying to another question, Biden said he is not looking for a wider war in the Middle East.



The White House said President Biden will be going to attend the dignified transfer of remains of the deceased soldiers on Friday.



Later, talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, NSC Coordinator John Kirby said the drone strike has all the hallmarks of groups that are backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kataib Hezbollah.



He said the Pentagon is still working through the forensics on the exact drone that was involved in the attack.



'We know for a fact that Iran and the IRGC provide these groups weapons and capabilities. We know for a fact that they have provided them drones in the past as well. But as for the exact drone that was was involved in this attack, again, DOD is still working through the forensics on it.'



