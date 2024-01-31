

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Wednesday said it plans to dispose off its active-pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business TAPI to focus on the company's core activities.



Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO said, 'The divestiture of TAPI will play an important role in the execution of our Pivot to Growth strategy in this new era for Teva, as it will allow us to increase the focus on our core business, continue to invest in our growth drivers, accelerate our innovative and biosimilar pipeline, and position our generics portfolio and pipeline to drive growth for the future.'



Teva expects the planned divestiture to be completed in the first half of 2025.



