DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $905 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $395 million or $1.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $4.92 billion from $4.64 billion last year.
Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $905 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.22 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.64 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX