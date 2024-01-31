

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.50 per share on revenues between $15.7 billion and $16.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.42 per share on revenues of $15.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also announced its intention divest its API business (including its R&D, manufacturing and commercial activities) through a sale, which divestment is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.



