

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corporation (HES) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $413 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.04 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $413 Mln. vs. $497 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken