

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet, Inc. (AVT) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $117.93 million from $243.89 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.28, compared with $2.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.40, compared with $2.00. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter sales were $6.2 billion, compared with $6.7 billion in the prior year quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $6.16 billion in revenue.



The company expects third-quarter EPS in a range of $1.05 - $1.15; and sales of $5.55 billion - $5.85 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken