

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Volkswagen AG (VKW.L) announced the launch of an 'AI Lab' that will focus on generating new product ideas for the Volkswagen Group.



The lab will collaborate with the tech sector in Europe, China, and North America, and will not produce final models but will serve as an innovation center for the company.



The AI Lab will be staffed with experts and will work closely with all the Volkswagen brands. The Supervisory Board will include high-level representatives, such as Carsten Helbing as CEO and Carmen Schmidt as CLO & CBO, and members of the Boards of Management of the Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche brands.



The company believes that this setup will help to speed up the development of digital prototypes and simplify collaboration between the automotive industry and tech companies.



Volkswagen also stated that it is already in talks with international tech companies regarding its first products.



