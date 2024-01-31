Bambuser AB: Bambuser Appoints Current CSO as New COO and CFO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL): Jonas Lagerström has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Having joined Bambuser in 2021, Mr. Lagerström has served as the Acting CFO for the past 16 months while also holding the position of Chief Strategy Officer.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. Over 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's solutions to drive customer engagement and sales.

Bambuser is a global company with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Bambuser's growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser now offers the number #1 video commerce platform in the world, helping brands reshape their e-commerce strategies through the power of shoppable video.

