Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
München
31.01.24
08:10 Uhr
0,099 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0940,12016:16
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2024 | 15:26
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Appoints Current CSO as New COO and CFO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL): Jonas Lagerström has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Having joined Bambuser in 2021, Mr. Lagerström has served as the Acting CFO for the past 16 months while also holding the position of Chief Strategy Officer.

Contact information:

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. Over 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's solutions to drive customer engagement and sales.

Bambuser is a global company with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Bambuser's growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser now offers the number #1 video commerce platform in the world, helping brands reshape their e-commerce strategies through the power of shoppable video.

Attachments

Bambuser appoints current CSO as new COO and CFO

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.