Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
31.01.24
10:56 Uhr
21,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,85 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21,35021,50018:04
Actusnews Wire
31.01.2024 | 17:53
75 Leser
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies wins a EUR 28 million international tender in the Middle East

Press release

Paris, 31 January 2024

Following an international tender for a defense application, Exail Technologies has won a €28 million contract to supply a drone system to the United Arab Emirates Navy. The program should start as early as February and generate revenues in 2024[1]. It is scheduled over 3 years.

Pending customer's agreement, further information on the scope of the contract may be provided at a later date.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Phone +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

[1] As the contract was signed at the end of December 2023, it will be included in order intake of 2023.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGluachqamyamW9qZMdrmmOWb2ySw2TGaZPKx2luZceZbHBix29nm5TIZnFknmtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83968-cp_exail-technologies_commande-uae_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
