Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q4 and 2023 End-of-Year Report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the fourth quarter of 2023 at approximately 08:00 am CET on February 14, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and COO & CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00 am CET.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q4-report-2023/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048661

Contact information

Jonas Lagerström, COO & CFO

Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. Over 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's solutions to drive customer engagement and sales.

Bambuser is a global company with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Bambuser's growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser now offers the number #1 video commerce platform in the world, helping brands reshape their e-commerce strategies through the power of shoppable video.

