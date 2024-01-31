Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Varcoe: U.S. Pause on LNG Projects Offers Canada 'Second Chance' To Be Global Player, Says Enbridge CEO

By Chris Varcoe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Enbridge
Originally published by Calgary Herald

After standing on the sidelines for much of the past decade while the United States transformed itself into a global LNG powerhouse, Canada now has a monumental decision to make.

Does it also want to become a serious player in the global LNG game or be a small exporter to the world?

"It's not very often that you get a second chance on an opportunity. And I think this may perhaps bode extremely well for that second chance, from a policy and support perspective in Canada - if we take advantage of it," said Greg Ebel, CEO of Calgary-based Enbridge, which is a partner in the Woodfibre LNG project.



Cooling towers used to dissipate heat generated when natural gas is converted into liquefied natural gas are seen under construction at the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat, B.C. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press








SOURCE: Enbridge





