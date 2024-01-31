

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Over one hundred users of Google's Fitbit Charge 5 are experiencing issues with their devices following a recent software update.



The update, which was intended to fix bugs and offer new features, has instead resulted in problems such as rapid battery drainage, rendering the devices practically unusable.



Google, which owns Fitbit, has not yet acknowledged the problem. While a Google spokesperson stated that they are still investigating the issue, they confirmed that it is not related to the recent firmware update.



Many users are unhappy with Fitbit's customer service, which has only suggested purchasing a new device as a solution. Disgruntled users have expressed their frustration with the Charge 5 update on Fitbit's forums. Some users have even decided to switch to a competitor's device due to the issues faced with the Fitbit Charge 5.



One user, in particular, expressed their disappointment with the device, stating to BBC, 'Basically, it's useless now, the battery's dead.' Another suggested that 'everyone who has bought a Fitbit Charge 5 anywhere should be able to return these units without question and receive an upgrade to keep faith,' adding that 'the company is big enough to absorb the cost.' A user named Paul Ellis posted on X that this issue started happening to their Charge 5 before the update to 194.91, and the battery charge dropped 7% in an hour.



The wearable tech industry has faced challenges due to the increasing capabilities of smartphones. Fitbit, founded in California and launched its first device in 2009, has sold more than 120 million units worldwide. Google acquired Fitbit in 2019 for $2.1 billion. Earlier this month, Google laid off several hundred staff at Fitbit, with co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman reportedly among those who left.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken