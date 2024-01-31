

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has recently made a significant announcement regarding the upcoming release of its iOS 18 software update. The company is reportedly viewing this year's update as one of the most significant in its history, with a wide range of new features and improvements being introduced.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple views this year's upcoming iOS 18 software release as 'One of the biggest iOS updates - if not the biggest - in the company's history.'



Initially, work on new features for iOS 18 was paused in November due to bug issues, but Apple is now set to unveil the update at WWDC 2024 in June. Following this, a beta testing version will be released in June, while the general public can expect to access the update in September.



One of the most exciting new features of iOS 18 is an enhanced Siri that will adopt elements of current Large Language Models like ChatGPT. Moreover, generative AI will be integrated into various apps like Messages, Apple Music, Keynote, and Pages, to provide auto-complete responses and playlists, as well as generative drafting.



Another noteworthy addition to iOS 18 is the introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS) support. This will bring iMessage-style features to texts between iPhone and Android users, including read receipts, typing indicators, and support for sending high-quality images and videos. RCS can work over mobile data or Wi-Fi, making it a highly convenient feature for users.



