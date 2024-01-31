Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company" or "Radio Fuels") is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip O'Neill as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. O'Neill is an experienced mining executive and corporate director. He is currently the President and founder of MP1 Capital, a Calgary based investment company created to focus on the natural resources sector. Mr. O'Neill was Director and Chief Operations Officer of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. from 2019 to 2021, during which Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. became one of the most active financiers in the junior mining space. He was also President and Director of Nevada King Gold Corp. ahead of its go-public transaction in 2021. In 2010, Mr. O'Neill founded TSX listed Sunward Resources Ltd. ("Sunward") where he held the positions of CEO and Director, raising $81 million in a 10-month span to advance the Titiribi gold/copper project in Colombia. In 2015, Mr. O'Neill negotiated Sunward's acquisition by NovaCopper Inc., now Trilogy Metals Inc., at a +140% premium to market. Mr. O'Neill has also held directorship roles for several TSX, TSX Venture, and ASX listed companies.

"We are very pleased that Phil will be joining our team as CEO and Director," stated Jack Campbell, Chair of the Board of Radio Fuels. "With his previous experience and track record in the industry, Radio Fuels welcomes his leadership in taking the Company through its next phase of growth and development."

The appointment of Mr. O'Neill follows the resignation of Cejay Kim as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director. Mr. Kim has played an integral role in helping shape Radio Fuels from its inception. The Company would like to thank him for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

