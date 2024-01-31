

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $0.57 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $19.03 billion from $15.61 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $0.57 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $19.03 Bln vs. $15.61 Bln last year.



