Kobrea Exploration Corp.: Kobrea Exploration Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol F3I

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January, 31, 2024 / Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE:KBX)(FSE:F3I) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") and commenced trading on January 23, 2024 under the symbol "F3I".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

"This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for our team. There is significant demand from investors in Europe and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our future growth, particularly as we continue to expand our global shareholder base", commented James Hedalen, CEO.

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: " James Hedalen "

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Contact Information

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Cell: (778) 322-9066

Email: James@kobreaexploration.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements respecting demand from investors in Europe, the Company's future growth, and the expansion of the Company's global shareholder base are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Kobrea Exploration Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com