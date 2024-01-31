

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release January data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 10.8 percent on year and exports added 5.0 percent for a trade surplus of $4.46 billion.



Australia will see December numbers for building approvals and Q4 data for import and export prices. In November, building approvals were up 1.6 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year. Export prices in Q3 were down 3.1 percent on quarter and import prices rose 0.8 percent.



Hong Kong will release December figures for retail sales; in November, sales were up 15.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide January figures for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.41 percent on month and 2.61 percent on year, while core CPI climbed 1.80 percent on year.



A number of regional countries will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Federal Territory Day and will re-open on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken