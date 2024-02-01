Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed MNP LLP as auditor of IFR effective January 29, 2024. KPMG LLP resigned as auditor of the Company upon their own initiative on June 22, 2023 .

IFR also announced that effective January 26, 2024 Glenn Dawson has resigned as a director of the company and the board has accepted his resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dawson for his years of service and for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR's Common Shares are listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

For further information

Tony Kinnon - Chairman and CEO

(403) 215-2780

tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

