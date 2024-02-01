Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its license agreement with bruno banani for over twenty years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131121030/en/

Coty renews long-term license partnership with bruno banani. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: "I am delighted we have renewed our highly successful partnership with bruno banani as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since winning the license in 2015, Coty has cemented bruno banani's position as Germany's leading fragrance brand with the iconic Man and Woman. With the introduction of further blockbuster fragrance innovations, such as Loyal Man and Magnetic Woman, as well as other highly successful body care lines, Coty has built bruno banani into one of the leading consumer beauty brands in Germany, Benelux, and Eastern Europe."

The partnership between bruno banani and Coty has gone from strength to strength, following the successful renovation of the brand and its ongoing premiumization strategy. Coty and bruno banani plan to build upon this success through their shared vision of achieving further growth in female fragrances, attracting more younger consumers and capitalising on the significant white space opportunity of scented care over the next twenty years.

"We are excited to extend our dynamic partnership with Coty as we continue to bolster the positioning of our brand in beauty. This marks yet another exciting milestone in our ongoing relationship with Coty, as we work to bring our shared vision and values to life, across ever-evolving new categories, segments, and consumer groups," said Jan Jassner, CEO of bruno banani.

In addition to capturing these new and exciting opportunities, bruno banani will also focus on consolidating its position with consumers in established markets, through the continued expansion and premiumization of its portfolio into new categories and innovations.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About bruno banani

Typical bruno banani: The cult international underwear and swimwear brand, based in Chemnitz in Saxony, Germany, has been revolutionising underwear drawers the world over since 1993. Founded by trained economist Wolfgang Jassner, the company was making marketing and sales history in no time. Campaigns such as getting Tongan Luger Fuahea Semi to compete under the name Bruno Banani at the Olympics or testing bruno banani underwear in orbit on the Mir space station brought the family business to international prominence. bruno banani now exports to 17 countries worldwide and has issued a range of product licenses. Its products are available through the online shop, in outlet stores, and from selected specialist retailers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131121030/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Coty Press Team

press@cotyinc.com



bruno banani INQUIRIES:

Jan Jassner

fashion@brunobanani.de