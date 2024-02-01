

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income to shareholders increased to 431 million euros from 421 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.37 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 742 million euros, an increase of 8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 0.49 euros compared to 0.50 euros.



First-quarter revenue increased to 5.18 billion euros from 5.08 billion euros, last year. Excluding the rapid COVID-19 antigen-test business, which ended in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, comparable revenue rose by 7.0%. Including the rapid antigen-test business, comparable revenue grew by 5.7%.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect comparable revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%. Excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, this corresponds to comparable revenue growth of between 5.0% and 7.0%. The guidance for adjusted basic earnings per share remains unchanged at between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros.



Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG, said: 'We had a good start to the new financial year with broad-based growth. The transformation of our Diagnostics business is showing positive momentum and Varian delivered strong results.'



