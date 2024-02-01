BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group reported profit to owners of parent of 44.49 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 61.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 328.23 yen compared to 203.46 yen. Business profit was 62.82 billion yen, up 53.0%.
For the nine month period, revenue was 253.10 billion yen, up 11.6% from previous year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 376.22 yen, business profit of 78.5 billion yen; and revenue of 343.0 billion yen.
