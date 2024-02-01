

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) Thursday said its profit for the 9-month period declined nearly 50 percent to 147.1 billion yen or 94 yen per share from last year.



Excluding one-time items, core profit was 643.6 billion yen, or 412 yen per share, nearly 9 percent down from the year-ago period.



Revenue for the period, however, rose 4.6% to 3,212.9 billion yen from the previous year.



Looking forward, the company has maintained in full-year outlook for revenue of 3,980 billion yen and core EPS of 447 yen per share.



