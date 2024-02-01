Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
01.02.24
08:04 Uhr
0,017 Euro
-0,001
-5,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.02.2024 | 08:31
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investor Presentation

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investor Presentation 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investor Presentation 
01-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investor Presentation 
 
London, UK, 1 February 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and 
venture builder is pleased to announce the release of its latest investor presentation covering its investment and 
advisory activities in the Web3 space. 
 
A pdf version of the presentation can be downloaded from the Coinsilium website via the link below: 
 
https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations 
 
Investors may also view a video run through of the presentation from Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia and Chairman Malcolm 
Palle via the link below: 
 
https://youtu.be/Hdj6lHWxLo8?si=GSeZVneXIqWRO93j 
 
The Company would like to draw investors' attention to the Disclaimer section on page 2 of the presentation and in the 
video descriptor, when viewing the presentation. 
Malcolm Palle Coinsilium's Chairman commented: "As mentioned in our AGM statement of December last year, investor 
communications outreach will form a major focus for the Company going forward, to ensure that Coinsilium's 
fast-building story stands out and reaches the widest possible global investor audience". 
"We trust that investors will find this presentation helpful and informative, and we look forward to providing further 
updates to the market, with an array of significant news and milestones on the horizon from our growing roster of 
investments and advisory clients". 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 Coinsilium Group Limited                  +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman             +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                        +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provi4.25des strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  300929 
EQS News ID:  1827577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
