LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L), a UK-based soft drinks maker, Thursday announced the appointment of Euan Sutherland as the Group's Chief Executive Officer, with effect from May 1.
Sutherland succeeds Roger White, who will step down from the Board, as announced earlier, at the end of April 2024. White will remain available until the end of July to support a smooth leadership transition as planned.
The new CEO was most recently Group CEO of Saga plc, the UK's specialist products and service provider for people aged 50 and over. Previously, he was CEO of Superdry plc, Co-op Group and Group COO of Kingfisher plc.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX