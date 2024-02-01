

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L), a UK-based soft drinks maker, Thursday announced the appointment of Euan Sutherland as the Group's Chief Executive Officer, with effect from May 1.



Sutherland succeeds Roger White, who will step down from the Board, as announced earlier, at the end of April 2024. White will remain available until the end of July to support a smooth leadership transition as planned.



The new CEO was most recently Group CEO of Saga plc, the UK's specialist products and service provider for people aged 50 and over. Previously, he was CEO of Superdry plc, Co-op Group and Group COO of Kingfisher plc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken