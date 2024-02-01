

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported an increase in NAV per share to 2,034 pence and total return of 18% for the nine months to 31 December 2023. At 31 December 2023, gross cash was 666 million pounds, and undrawn RCF was 900 million pounds.



Action produced strong sales, EBITDA and cash generation in 2023. In the 12 months to 31 December 2023, net sales and operating EBITDA were 28% and 34% ahead of 2022. Action generated like-for-like sales growth of 16.7% in the year and 11.4% in fourth quarter.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive, said: 'Macroeconomic conditions and global uncertainty are likely to continue to have an impact on selected names within the portfolio but we feel our unrelenting focus on good capital allocation means that 3i is well set for a strong return for the Group for this financial year.'



