

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose notably on Thursday, after having fallen sharply the previous day on concerns about the outlook for Chinese demand and data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended January 26th.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.9 percent to $81.24 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $76.52.



Supply concerns persisted after American forces carried out strikes in Yemen against 10 attack drones and a ground control station belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to the U.S. military.



China's factory sector continued to expand with sustained increases in output and new orders amid the improving sentiment, survey results from S&P Global showed earlier today- raising optimism about a recovery in demand.



Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, holds an online meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee later in the day, with analysts expecting no changes to production levels.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken