WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.57 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $14.62 billion from $13.65 billion last year.
Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $14.62 Bln vs. $13.65 Bln last year.
