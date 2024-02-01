WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $154 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.40 billion from $3.55 billion last year.
Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $154 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX