

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced, for the full year 2024, the company expects total revenue of $2.79-$2.85 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.55-$4.75.



Fourth quarter income from continuing operations declined to $63.57 million from $97.50 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to $0.77. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.25, compared to $1.41.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $695.90 million from $741.21 million last year. Adjusted revenue was $696 million, compared to $741 million in the same period a year ago.



