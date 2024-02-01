WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):
Earnings: -$223.84 million in Q4 vs. $6.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.27 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $871.58 million in Q4 vs. $908.69 million in the same period last year.
