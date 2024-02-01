

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corporation (DOV), a maker of industrial products, on Thursday announced guidance for the full year.



For the 12-month period, the company expects to report net earnings per share of $7.90 to $8.10.



Excluding items, Dover sees earnings of $8.95 to $9.15 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register income per share of $9.24, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full-year 2023, the firm posted adjusted income per share of $8.80.



Dover anticipates an annual revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent, from last year's revenue of $8.438 billion.



Analysts, on average, expect the firm to report revenue of $8.71 billion, for the year.



