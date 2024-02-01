Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM), a leader in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announces that Jon Marsella resigned from the Board of Directors of Jasper effective immediately.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.: Jasper Commerce Inc. offers a robust PIM solution, enabling eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products effectively. The solution simplifies product data management, supporting seamless integration with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on current expectations and projections about future events and may differ materially from actual future results.

Contact Information: Mag Saad, Chairman of the Board Email: magpsaad@gmail.com Phone: (416) 930-1659

Note: TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider do not endorse the accuracy of this release.

