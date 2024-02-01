Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 1.04 MW solar system for the Chengmari Tea Estate in India. The installation features 1,900 bifacial PV modules.From pv magazine India Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a unit of Tata Power, has commissioned a 1.04 MW bifacial solar system project for the Chengmari Tea Estate in India, near the border with Bhutan. The company said it's the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India. The project features 1,900 PV modules and was completed within a period of 3.5 months, despite the challenging monsoon conditions. ...

