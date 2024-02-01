Under a new 10-year agreement, Gravity Energy Storage Solutions (GESSOL) has secured the rights to deploy Energy Vault's gravity energy storage tech throughout the 16 nations of the Southern African Development Community region. Energy Vault CEO Robert Piconi says the deployments will smooth out load shedding and optimize grid performance.Gravity storage system supplier Energy Vault has signed a licensing and royalty agreement with GESSOL, which is expected to facilitate multi-gigawatt hours of long-duration storage in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. GESSOL is a consortium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...