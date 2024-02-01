Anzeige
IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes acquisition of remaining 30% of Signet Excipients Private Limited

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlandswas announced on 15 September 2020.

The completion of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest was executed on the basis of the share purchase agreement of September 2020. As IMCD obtained full control over Signet as per November 2020, this purchase price obligation was included in IMCD's reported net debt position and results of Signet are consolidated in full into the IMCD figures since the November 2020 acquisition date. As a result, this completion, as such, will not impact the reported leverage or earnings levels of IMCD.

Attached, the full press release in pdf format and the main visual.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD completes acquisition remaining 30_ of Signet (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6808cbca-2043-4e98-80fb-85dff361e939)
  • Photo_IMCD completes acquisition remaining 30_ of Signet (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9facfb2-eda5-407b-ab5f-ade49ccbf805)

