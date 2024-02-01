Streamkeeper Multi-DRM SaaS platform is usable in any video service project, easily and quickly supporting millions of concurrent viewers for live events and other premium content

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further bolster scalability, availability and ease of use for its Streamkeeper Multi-DRM cloud-based OTT content security platform.

Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, a multi-tenant platform deployed on the AWS cloud, is compatible with AWS SPEKE to work seamlessly with AWS Media Services. It leverages AWS Global Accelerator and AWS Route 53 to allow lightning-speed content consumption, provide top-notch reliability, and consistently autoscale for peak events. Additionally, AWS Shield, AWS WAF and AWS Key Management Service (KMS) ensure Streamkeeper Multi-DRM services enjoy powerful protections against malicious attacks.

"Our customers' highest priority is having a flexible security solution that doesn't disrupt consumer experience and does not compromise on reliability," said Andrew Bear, head of VCAS business at Verimatrix. "As a global innovator in OTT content security, we're pleased to work with AWS to provide highly reliable and time-saving technology that can be integrated in minutes and greatly impact the bottom line for operators. Streamkeeper Multi-DRM provides operators with the latest DRM industry standards and capabilities available, for a myriad of compatible devices, to make all types of projects a success. This Verimatrix-AWS collaboration ensures a rewarding end-user experience protected through multiple layers of security."

Top highlights of the collaboration include making OTT video services:

Fast to deploy - Time spent building on-prem custom solutions delays the return on investment.

For additional information on Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM or to schedule a demo, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/multi-drm.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

