

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meijer is recalling December Home branded candelabra style incandescent replacement light bulbs due to laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recalled light bulbs have a metallic threaded base and glass shell. They were sold in packages of one, two or three light bulbs with December Home printed on the packets.



The affected light bulbs were manufactured in Vietnam. They were imported by Meijer Distribution Inc., and later sold through the company's stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Wisconsin from October 2023 through November 2023 for around $1.50 for packages containing one or two bulbs and $2 for three-bulb packages.



About 19,200 units were recalled as some packages of light bulbs could include 3V bulbs instead of 120V as labelled. 3V bulbs are used for battery-powered fixtures.



The agency informed that if a 3V bulb is used in a 120V fixture, it would explode and injure the consumers.



The recall was initiated after the company received a report about a 'short out' in a fixture. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



The agency urged the customers to immediately stop using the light bulbs and return them to Meijer stores for a full refund.



