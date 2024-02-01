

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lovevery is recalling slide-and-seek ball runs with wooden knobs due to choking hazards.



The recalled wooden products, manufactured in China, were included in Lovevery's Babbler Play kits for children aged 13 to 15 months.



The affected units have a wooden knob on the door, without a green sticker on the inside wall of the door. Also, they do not have a Lovevery logo engraved on its bottom.



The agency reported that around 47,000 units along with nearly 4,500 units sold in Canada, were imported by Idaho-based Lovevery Inc.



The impacted products were sold online through Lovevery.com as part of its Babbler Play kit from June 2023 through November 2023 for approximately $120 per kit.



The agency said that the wooden knob could become loose and detached during shipping, posing a choking hazard to children.



Lovevery initiated the recall after receiving 33 reports of detaching of knobs during shipping and 6 reports of detaching of knobs after shipment. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



The agency advised that the consumers should immediately take the recalled product away from the children and return it to Lovevery for a replacement.



Lovevery said the products will be replaced for free, after the consumer registers on the company's website, removes and marks the affected door, uploads the marked door's photo, and finally affirms the firm that the affected unit will be disposed of in trash.



